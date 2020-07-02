2021 Mack Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that features nice size family room with fireplace, laminate floors, eat in kitchen and covered patio. Master bedroom has WIC and separate master bath. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. House includes sprinkler system, gutters, new kitchen appliances, new retaining walls with french drain in the back yard and a wood fence. New roof in 2015, water heater in 2015, and New AC in 2013. There is a storage building in the backyard and this house has excellent curb appeal with beautiful landscaping! Fridge is included! Close to downtown Denton, restaurants and shopping.