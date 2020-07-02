All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2021 Mack Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2021 Mack Place
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

2021 Mack Place

2021 Mack Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2021 Mack Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that features nice size family room with fireplace, laminate floors, eat in kitchen and covered patio. Master bedroom has WIC and separate master bath. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. House includes sprinkler system, gutters, new kitchen appliances, new retaining walls with french drain in the back yard and a wood fence. New roof in 2015, water heater in 2015, and New AC in 2013. There is a storage building in the backyard and this house has excellent curb appeal with beautiful landscaping! Fridge is included! Close to downtown Denton, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Mack Place have any available units?
2021 Mack Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Mack Place have?
Some of 2021 Mack Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Mack Place currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Mack Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Mack Place pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Mack Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2021 Mack Place offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Mack Place offers parking.
Does 2021 Mack Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Mack Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Mack Place have a pool?
No, 2021 Mack Place does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Mack Place have accessible units?
No, 2021 Mack Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Mack Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Mack Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas