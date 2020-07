Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Home is ready for immediate move-in and is fully furnished with all new furniture. Precious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home very near the University of North Texas and the trendy Downtown Denton Square. This cute lil' home opens to a large living area, large eating area and-or tranquil office space off kitchen, gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher,built-in microwave , washer and dryer. Beautiful backyard prime for relaxation.



**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**