1908 Parkside Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:13 PM

1908 Parkside Drive

1908 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Parkside Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Move in Special**
*No Deposit for qualified applicants!*

Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms perfect for a family with a large backyard.
Call Brittny at 254-300-7315.

*Apply with Rhino to cover your security deposit!*
**Free Month is based on the date of application and is not transferable to any other month**

***Photos may have been taken prior to most recent resident.
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Parkside Drive have any available units?
1908 Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1908 Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Parkside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Parkside Drive offer parking?
No, 1908 Parkside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 1908 Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 Parkside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

