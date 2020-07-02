All apartments in Denton
1905 Westchester St
1905 Westchester St

1905 Westchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Westchester Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/05/19 Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in a great neighborhood. Start packing so you can move into your new home as soon as it's available. Schedule your showing with one of our many leasing specialist call 940-243-7368.

(RLNE1487268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Westchester St have any available units?
1905 Westchester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Westchester St have?
Some of 1905 Westchester St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Westchester St currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Westchester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Westchester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Westchester St is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Westchester St offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Westchester St offers parking.
Does 1905 Westchester St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Westchester St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Westchester St have a pool?
No, 1905 Westchester St does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Westchester St have accessible units?
No, 1905 Westchester St does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Westchester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Westchester St does not have units with dishwashers.

