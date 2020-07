1904 Cavender Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PLEASE NOTE....NO PETS....RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THIS 1 STORY UPDATED LOW MAINTENANCE GARDEN HOME , PLUS ALL YARD CARE INCLUDED, NESTLED IN EVER SO POPULAR AND PRESTIGIOUS VILLAS OF PINEY CREEK.LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SOARING CEILINGS ADORNED WITH UPDATES AT EVERY TURN.RECENT WOOD FLOORS,PAINT, FIXTURES,APPLIANCES, WARM SUN ROOM AND MORE.WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING MALLS, RESTAURANTS, BANKS, ETC. BE MESMERIZED BY THE CHARM DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE ITS GONE! SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE WITH SPECIFIC TERMS...NUMBER FOR ALL SHOWINGS 940-453-5159.