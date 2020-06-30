All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:55 AM

1812 Tomahawk Trail

1812 Tomahawk Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Tomahawk Trl, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
2020 home construction and will be ready to move-in on March 30, 2020 . This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 study room, 1 game room, 2.5 car garage home features a large family room with lots of light. Existing opportunity to be the first to live in a newly constructed brand new home! Must see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan which is ideal for living. Spacious Master Bedroom and a covered patio and a study room are great floor plan additions. A few of the many upgrades include vinyl floors, granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, smart and energy efficient home with front door camera, and sprinkler system with a rain and freeze sensor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Tomahawk Trail have any available units?
1812 Tomahawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Tomahawk Trail have?
Some of 1812 Tomahawk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Tomahawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Tomahawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Tomahawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Tomahawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1812 Tomahawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Tomahawk Trail offers parking.
Does 1812 Tomahawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Tomahawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Tomahawk Trail have a pool?
No, 1812 Tomahawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Tomahawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 1812 Tomahawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Tomahawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Tomahawk Trail has units with dishwashers.

