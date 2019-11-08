All apartments in Denton
1804 Mohican St
Last updated April 20 2019 at 11:49 AM

1804 Mohican St

1804 Mohican Street · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Mohican Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location!

-1/4 Mile to TWU (walk to school!!)
-2 Miles to UNT
-Right off University (multiple Restaurants, shopping Strips, pharmacies & grocery Store)

About the House:

-Very Nice MidCentury All Original Charm
-Hardwood Floors Downstairs
-Master with private 1/2 bathroom downstairs
-Downstairs Full Bathroom & 2 BR Down
-Full Bathroom Upstairs & 3 BR Up
HUGE HOUSE: 2400 Sq Feet!!!

BILLS:

- LOW!!!!!!!!! Super Energy Efficient House
-Radiant Barrier to prevent heat entering attic - LOW AC Bills
-Added attic & Wall Insulation - LOW AC Bills
-16 SEER ULTRA High Efficiency AC & Furnace Installed in 2014
-Solar Shield Screens - LOW AC Bills

VIDEO TOUR: (cut and paste into browser below):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfUXoGK9fnQ&t=39s

Please TEXT ONLY Kyle @ #214-683-0653 Move IN Date August 1st, 2019

(RLNE3192281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

