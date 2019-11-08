1804 Mohican St

Amenities
Location! Location! Location!
-1/4 Mile to TWU (walk to school!!)
-2 Miles to UNT
-Right off University (multiple Restaurants, shopping Strips, pharmacies & grocery Store)
About the House:
-Very Nice MidCentury All Original Charm
-Hardwood Floors Downstairs
-Master with private 1/2 bathroom downstairs
-Downstairs Full Bathroom & 2 BR Down
-Full Bathroom Upstairs & 3 BR Up
HUGE HOUSE: 2400 Sq Feet!!!
BILLS:
- LOW!!!!!!!!! Super Energy Efficient House
-Radiant Barrier to prevent heat entering attic - LOW AC Bills
-Added attic & Wall Insulation - LOW AC Bills
-16 SEER ULTRA High Efficiency AC & Furnace Installed in 2014
-Solar Shield Screens - LOW AC Bills
VIDEO TOUR: (cut and paste into browser below):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfUXoGK9fnQ&t=39s
Please TEXT ONLY Kyle @ #214-683-0653 Move IN Date August 1st, 2019
(RLNE3192281)