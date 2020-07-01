All apartments in Denton
Location

1722 Stonegate Drive, Denton, TX 76205
Southridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely Updated half-duplex in the neighborhood of Southridge, across the street from the park! Each of the three bedrooms has their own full bath! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refrigerator and a large breakfast bar. Living room has a wood burning fireplace and just the right spot for the Flat screen TV. Extra storage cabinets around the stairs and in the hallway! Cedar closet under the stairs for your off-season clothing, or to shelter in storms! Large covered and open decking, plus an outdoor bar in the back for your relaxation and entertaining. Rear entry two car garage makes this home even better!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Stonegate Drive have any available units?
1722 Stonegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Stonegate Drive have?
Some of 1722 Stonegate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Stonegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Stonegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Stonegate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Stonegate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1722 Stonegate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Stonegate Drive offers parking.
Does 1722 Stonegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Stonegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Stonegate Drive have a pool?
No, 1722 Stonegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Stonegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1722 Stonegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Stonegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Stonegate Drive has units with dishwashers.

