Denton, TX
1716 Redwood Place
Last updated June 21 2019 at 5:53 PM

1716 Redwood Place

1716 Redwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Redwood Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage charm in this 3 bedroom home with hardwood floors.Near TWU, UNT, and downtown.Home greets you with an inviting covered front porch. Once inside you'll find; 2 living areas, spacious kitchen opening to both breakfast area and family room. Great storage, huge master closet, 3rd bedroom has two closets, huge pantry in hall; second living area has spacious storage as well. Lots of sunlight.Large yard has nice wood deck and large trees! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. Lawn care is provided in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Redwood Place have any available units?
1716 Redwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Redwood Place have?
Some of 1716 Redwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Redwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Redwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Redwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Redwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1716 Redwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Redwood Place offers parking.
Does 1716 Redwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Redwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Redwood Place have a pool?
No, 1716 Redwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Redwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1716 Redwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Redwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Redwood Place has units with dishwashers.

