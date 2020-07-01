1716 Redwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Vintage charm in this 3 bedroom home with hardwood floors.Near TWU, UNT, and downtown.Home greets you with an inviting covered front porch. Once inside you'll find; 2 living areas, spacious kitchen opening to both breakfast area and family room. Great storage, huge master closet, 3rd bedroom has two closets, huge pantry in hall; second living area has spacious storage as well. Lots of sunlight.Large yard has nice wood deck and large trees! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information. Lawn care is provided in lease.