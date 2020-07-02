1667 N Eagle Valley Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW!! MUST SEE! This won't last long on a Corner Lot - move-in ready, 1875 square footage, 1845 square footage. Eagle Ridge Estates is a quiet community nestled in the city of Nixa. The open kitchen, pantry, and mudroom make this home a must see. Standard features include custom cabinets, granite counters with under-mount sinks, stainless-steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Interior features include hardwood in kitchen, nook, hallways, entry, mudroom, & living room. Custom built cabinets with dove tail drawers, custom built mudroom bench, stainless appliances (minus refrigerator), granite counter tops throughout with under mount sinks. Once again, Bussell Building has gone above & beyond. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage perfect for your family!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.