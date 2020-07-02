All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1667 N Eagle Valley Ln

1667 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1667 Eagle Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW!! MUST SEE! This won't last long on a Corner Lot - move-in ready, 1875 square footage, 1845 square footage. Eagle Ridge Estates is a quiet community nestled in the city of Nixa. The open kitchen, pantry, and mudroom make this home a must see. Standard features include custom cabinets, granite counters with under-mount sinks, stainless-steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Interior features include hardwood in kitchen, nook, hallways, entry, mudroom, & living room. Custom built cabinets with dove tail drawers, custom built mudroom bench, stainless appliances (minus refrigerator), granite counter tops throughout with under mount sinks. Once again, Bussell Building has gone above & beyond. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage perfect for your family!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln have any available units?
1667 N Eagle Valley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln have?
Some of 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1667 N Eagle Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln offers parking.
Does 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln have a pool?
No, 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1667 N Eagle Valley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

