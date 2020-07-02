All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1604 N Ruddell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1604 N Ruddell Street
Last updated December 13 2019 at 9:19 AM

1604 N Ruddell Street

1604 North Ruddell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1604 North Ruddell Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sharp lil bungalow awaits its new resident! Presents itself as a guest house tucked down the driveway behind the main house. This one room open concept studio suite includes all the amenities with a fridge, microwave, covered parking, huge attached private laundry room with lots of storage (don't miss the large Laundry Room when viewing!!) and a big beautiful back yard to top it all off. Pet friendly and ready for move-in!
**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 N Ruddell Street have any available units?
1604 N Ruddell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 N Ruddell Street have?
Some of 1604 N Ruddell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 N Ruddell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1604 N Ruddell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 N Ruddell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 N Ruddell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1604 N Ruddell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1604 N Ruddell Street offers parking.
Does 1604 N Ruddell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 N Ruddell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 N Ruddell Street have a pool?
No, 1604 N Ruddell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1604 N Ruddell Street have accessible units?
No, 1604 N Ruddell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 N Ruddell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 N Ruddell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas