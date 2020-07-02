1604 N Ruddell Street

Amenities

This sharp lil bungalow awaits its new resident! Presents itself as a guest house tucked down the driveway behind the main house. This one room open concept studio suite includes all the amenities with a fridge, microwave, covered parking, huge attached private laundry room with lots of storage (don't miss the large Laundry Room when viewing!!) and a big beautiful back yard to top it all off. Pet friendly and ready for move-in!

**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**