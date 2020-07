Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME LOCATION! Very well cared for 3 BR, 2 Bath home in the heart of highly sought after Hannah Estates. Immaculate and ready for quick move in. No carpet. Hardwoods in living room and all bedrooms. Nice covered patio with large well maintained backyard. 2 car garage with lots of extra storage. Great open-concept floorplan. House sits on a lovely quiet street with lots of mature trees. Refrigerator not included.