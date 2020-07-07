All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:25 AM

1429 Kings Row

1429 Kings Row · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Kings Row, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great property for lease in the Wilson Elementary School District. This corner lot home is 1,660 sq. Home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. With an open living room with a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, recent carpet, & travertine stone in the bathrooms. It offers a formal dining area & an eat-in kitchen that is great for entertaining or family meals. The two-car garage is spacious with large built-in cabinets. Enjoy the large fenced backyard. This perfect home is: Only 3 miles to the Square, 1.8 Miles to TWU, & 4 miles to UNT. It also just a few minutes from shopping, churches, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment and major roads. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE TO BE VIEWED APRIL 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Kings Row have any available units?
1429 Kings Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Kings Row have?
Some of 1429 Kings Row's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Kings Row currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Kings Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Kings Row pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Kings Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1429 Kings Row offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Kings Row offers parking.
Does 1429 Kings Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Kings Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Kings Row have a pool?
No, 1429 Kings Row does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Kings Row have accessible units?
No, 1429 Kings Row does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Kings Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Kings Row has units with dishwashers.

