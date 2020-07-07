1429 Kings Row

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great property for lease in the Wilson Elementary School District. This corner lot home is 1,660 sq. Home offers 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. With an open living room with a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, recent carpet, & travertine stone in the bathrooms. It offers a formal dining area & an eat-in kitchen that is great for entertaining or family meals. The two-car garage is spacious with large built-in cabinets. Enjoy the large fenced backyard. This perfect home is: Only 3 miles to the Square, 1.8 Miles to TWU, & 4 miles to UNT. It also just a few minutes from shopping, churches, hospitals, restaurants, entertainment and major roads. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE TO BE VIEWED APRIL 15.