1427 Noble Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This quaint colorful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 4th bedroom is an enclosed garage space with separate entry. The open kitchen has a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove & microwave. Also includes new washing machine and dryer that will be installed before move in. Living room has lots of natural light and is open to the kitchen. Tile covers all the floors except the 4th bedroom. The home is located on an oversized corner lot with with lots of trees, a large storage shed and an in-ground storm shelter (installed in 2014). Lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Available for immediate move in.