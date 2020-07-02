All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1427 Noble Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1427 Noble Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:12 PM

1427 Noble Street

1427 Noble Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1427 Noble Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This quaint colorful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The 4th bedroom is an enclosed garage space with separate entry. The open kitchen has a brand new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove & microwave. Also includes new washing machine and dryer that will be installed before move in. Living room has lots of natural light and is open to the kitchen. Tile covers all the floors except the 4th bedroom. The home is located on an oversized corner lot with with lots of trees, a large storage shed and an in-ground storm shelter (installed in 2014). Lots of room for outdoor entertaining. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Noble Street have any available units?
1427 Noble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Noble Street have?
Some of 1427 Noble Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Noble Street currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Noble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Noble Street pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Noble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1427 Noble Street offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Noble Street offers parking.
Does 1427 Noble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Noble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Noble Street have a pool?
No, 1427 Noble Street does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Noble Street have accessible units?
No, 1427 Noble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Noble Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Noble Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas