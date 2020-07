Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home in desirable north Denton neighborhood. Open kitchen has breakfast bar and includes the refrigerator. Upgraded wood-look porcelain tile for easy clean up. Sun room off the living room. Exterior of the property recently had new french drain installed and the grass re-seeding and grated. New 50-gallon water heater installed in late April 2020.