Home
/
Denton, TX
/
12521 Gritstone Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:04 PM

12521 Gritstone Drive

12521 Gritstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12521 Gritstone Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazingly well kept Robson Ranch Villa! This home is spotless & gently lived in! 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, PLUS a private room that would be an awesome office or 3rd bedroom. Built with close to $20,000 in upgrades including 42in cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, added Insulation, electrical, windows, flooring & more. Total open concept living, kitchen, and dining areas are Perfect for entertaining! HOA fees cover yard maintenance, exterior structure maintenance & a blanket policy, in addition to many amenities! Restaurant, golf, pickle-ball, softball, tennis, pools, fitness center & more! Welcome to active living in this community! Make this home your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12521 Gritstone Drive have any available units?
12521 Gritstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12521 Gritstone Drive have?
Some of 12521 Gritstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12521 Gritstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12521 Gritstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12521 Gritstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12521 Gritstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 12521 Gritstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12521 Gritstone Drive offers parking.
Does 12521 Gritstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12521 Gritstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12521 Gritstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12521 Gritstone Drive has a pool.
Does 12521 Gritstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 12521 Gritstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12521 Gritstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12521 Gritstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

