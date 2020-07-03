12521 Gritstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Amazingly well kept Robson Ranch Villa! This home is spotless & gently lived in! 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, PLUS a private room that would be an awesome office or 3rd bedroom. Built with close to $20,000 in upgrades including 42in cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, added Insulation, electrical, windows, flooring & more. Total open concept living, kitchen, and dining areas are Perfect for entertaining! HOA fees cover yard maintenance, exterior structure maintenance & a blanket policy, in addition to many amenities! Restaurant, golf, pickle-ball, softball, tennis, pools, fitness center & more! Welcome to active living in this community! Make this home your home!