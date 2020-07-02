All apartments in Denton
120 W Collins Street
120 W Collins Street

120 West Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath home close to UNT and Downtown Denton. Recently updated with paint, new floors, new stove, 2 inch faux wood blinds, new window units and has new freestanding room heaters in each area - total of 3. There is covered parking beside the house. The backyard is large and fenced. Send picture of pets to Marla Carrico for consideration. $45 application fee for each adult 18 or over. All descriptions and measurements are deemed correct, however it is the responsibility of the applicant to verify the information. Perfect for single or couple and university students.Windows replaced in 2016. Landlord to approve of pet size and type. Send picture of pets to Marla Carrico for consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 W Collins Street have any available units?
120 W Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 W Collins Street have?
Some of 120 W Collins Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 W Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 W Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 W Collins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 W Collins Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 W Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 W Collins Street offers parking.
Does 120 W Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 W Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 W Collins Street have a pool?
No, 120 W Collins Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 W Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 120 W Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 W Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 W Collins Street does not have units with dishwashers.

