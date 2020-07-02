120 W Collins Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath home close to UNT and Downtown Denton. Recently updated with paint, new floors, new stove, 2 inch faux wood blinds, new window units and has new freestanding room heaters in each area - total of 3. There is covered parking beside the house. The backyard is large and fenced. Send picture of pets to Marla Carrico for consideration. $45 application fee for each adult 18 or over. All descriptions and measurements are deemed correct, however it is the responsibility of the applicant to verify the information. Perfect for single or couple and university students.Windows replaced in 2016. Landlord to approve of pet size and type. Send picture of pets to Marla Carrico for consideration.