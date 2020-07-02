All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1147 Dallas Drive

1147 Dallas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1147 Dallas Drive, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming town home 2 bed 2 bath. open concept!!!! Newer flooring... Easy application process... 6 or 9 month lease available!!!!! Going fast!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 Dallas Drive have any available units?
1147 Dallas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 Dallas Drive have?
Some of 1147 Dallas Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 Dallas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1147 Dallas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 Dallas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1147 Dallas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1147 Dallas Drive offer parking?
No, 1147 Dallas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1147 Dallas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 Dallas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 Dallas Drive have a pool?
No, 1147 Dallas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1147 Dallas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1147 Dallas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 Dallas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 Dallas Drive has units with dishwashers.

