Great town home centrally located in Denton. Fresh paint throughout as of November 2019. Wood laminate flooring in the kitchen & living room and carpets in the bedrooms. Nice kitchen with glass-top stove, built-in microwave, and refrigerator. Living room includes fireplace. Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs, half bath downstairs. Private back patio is fenced-in. Minutes away from UNT, TWU, the downtown square and I-35. Owner pays HOA dues.