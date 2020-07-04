All apartments in Denton
1125 Wintercreek Drive

1125 Wintercreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1125 Wintercreek Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Denton! This home has been well maintained and is ready to be yours! The kitchen is spacious and looks out into the living room. The living room is complete with a cozy fireplace! Large master and master bath with walk-in closets. Bonus room is a Study or den great for an office or play room! Big private backyard perfect for enjoying the nice weather days outdoors! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

