1125 Wintercreek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Denton! This home has been well maintained and is ready to be yours! The kitchen is spacious and looks out into the living room. The living room is complete with a cozy fireplace! Large master and master bath with walk-in closets. Bonus room is a Study or den great for an office or play room! Big private backyard perfect for enjoying the nice weather days outdoors! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. Schedule your showing today!