Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Denton! This home has been well maintained and is ready to be yours! The kitchen is spacious and looks out into the living room. The living room is complete with a cozy fireplace! Large master and master bath with walk-in closets. Bonus room is a Study or den great for an office or play room! Big private backyard perfect for enjoying the nice weather days outdoors! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Wintercreek Drive have any available units?
1125 Wintercreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 Wintercreek Drive have?
Some of 1125 Wintercreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Wintercreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Wintercreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Wintercreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Wintercreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Wintercreek Drive offer parking?
No, 1125 Wintercreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Wintercreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Wintercreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Wintercreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1125 Wintercreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Wintercreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1125 Wintercreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Wintercreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Wintercreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
