1121 Shady Oaks Drive - A

Amenities
Former NT Foods location, Unit A, the larger unit, (+/- 3600) is divided warehouse and office. Warehouse has separate freezer and refrigeration spaces, private restroom, and two bays. Three offices and one reception area adjoining. The smaller unit (+/- 1740) is warehouse with private restroom and one bay.
Dimensions: (Tenant or Tenant Rep to verify on own)
Two +/- 90 sqft offices
One +/- 510 sqft office
One +/- 360 sqft Reception
One +/- 540 sqft Freezer
One +/- 540 sqft Refrigerated
Warehouse +/- 1520 sqft
Two 8'x12' Bays
NN