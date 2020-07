Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home ready for immediate move in. Freshly painted, new carpet, refinished cabinets, new blinds, new garage door opener. Kitchen appliances boasts Electric Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Disposal. Nice shady backyard for relaxing on the patio under the mature shade trees.

Only 5 minutes from TWU and 10 Min from UNT!