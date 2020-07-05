All apartments in Denton
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

11100 Landmark Court

11100 Landmark Court · No Longer Available
Location

11100 Landmark Court, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Short term lease available. $2800. month. 4-6 months. Great for someone waiting for closing or new construction. Rilata home with 2440 sq.ft. Large covered patio. 3 car garage. End of the cul-da sac location. Agents note this is a limited service listing. You will be responsible for the application and the credit report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

