11100 Landmark Court

Short term lease available. $2800. month. 4-6 months. Great for someone waiting for closing or new construction. Rilata home with 2440 sq.ft. Large covered patio. 3 car garage. End of the cul-da sac location. Agents note this is a limited service listing. You will be responsible for the application and the credit report.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
