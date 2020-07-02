Cute little home right by UNT! It's about a 5-7 min walk to UNT. 2 bed and 2 bath home. Great for college students! All major appliances included! Only a $45 application fee. No pets. Parking in driveway and street Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226810 Property Id 226810
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5573823)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1107 Peak St have any available units?
1107 Peak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 Peak St have?
Some of 1107 Peak St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Peak St currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Peak St is not currently offering any rent specials.