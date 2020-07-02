1107 Peak St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

House - Property Id: 226810



Cute little home right by UNT! It's about a 5-7 min walk to UNT. 2 bed and 2 bath home. Great for college students! All major appliances included! Only a $45 application fee. No pets. Parking in driveway and street

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226810

Property Id 226810



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5573823)