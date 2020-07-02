All apartments in Denton
1107 Peak St

1107 Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Peak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
House - Property Id: 226810

Cute little home right by UNT! It's about a 5-7 min walk to UNT. 2 bed and 2 bath home. Great for college students! All major appliances included! Only a $45 application fee. No pets. Parking in driveway and street
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226810
Property Id 226810

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

