Available now. 3 bed 2 bath with additional flex room that could be used as another bedroom or living room. Pet may be allowed on case by case basis. New paint and refinished wood floors. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Huge fenced backyard with storage building. TEXT 940-367-6075 for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1103 Edinburg Lane have any available units?
1103 Edinburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Edinburg Lane have?
Some of 1103 Edinburg Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Edinburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Edinburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Edinburg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 Edinburg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1103 Edinburg Lane offer parking?
No, 1103 Edinburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Edinburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Edinburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Edinburg Lane have a pool?
No, 1103 Edinburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Edinburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1103 Edinburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Edinburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Edinburg Lane has units with dishwashers.
