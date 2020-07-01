All apartments in Denton
1103 Edinburg Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1103 Edinburg Lane

1103 Edinburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Edinburg Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now. 3 bed 2 bath with additional flex room that could be used as another bedroom or living room. Pet may be allowed on case by case basis. New paint and refinished wood floors. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Huge fenced backyard with storage building. TEXT 940-367-6075 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

