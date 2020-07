Amenities

parking oven

Don't miss out on the amazing opportunity to live this close to UNT! It is a great location off I35E near the I35 split and less than a block from the UNT Campus. This cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is just what you have been looking for. It would be perfect for anyone from students to downsizers. It boasts wood look floors, spacious bedrooms, upstairs is a cozy area complete with a perfect place for a des, a private living area and bed. View this one today because it won't last long.