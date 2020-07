Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking internet access

This cozy one bedroom one bath home just minutes from TWU and University Drive. All kitchen appliances are included. Electricity, water, and gas monthly fees are included in rental rate. Resident must pay for any internet and cable services. This home does offer covered parking under a carport. There are full sized washer and dryer connections.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE868874)