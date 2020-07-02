All apartments in Denton
105 Peach Street
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:20 AM

105 Peach Street

105 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 Peach Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, home off Locust located near TWU, close to shopping and not far from the square! The square footage does not include the 20 x 11 enclosed sunroom. That is an additional 220 square feet of living space! Brand new laminate flooring throughout house except for the sunroom that has new carpet. Brand new kitchen appliances, new paint inside, good closet space. Jack and Jill bathroom with one vanity-toilet room in master, shared shower, and 2nd vanity-toilet room off of hallway across from extra bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced back yard with flagstone patio and lots of grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Peach Street have any available units?
105 Peach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Peach Street have?
Some of 105 Peach Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Peach Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Peach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Peach Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 Peach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 105 Peach Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Peach Street offers parking.
Does 105 Peach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Peach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Peach Street have a pool?
No, 105 Peach Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Peach Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Peach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Peach Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Peach Street has units with dishwashers.

