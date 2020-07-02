105 Peach Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, home off Locust located near TWU, close to shopping and not far from the square! The square footage does not include the 20 x 11 enclosed sunroom. That is an additional 220 square feet of living space! Brand new laminate flooring throughout house except for the sunroom that has new carpet. Brand new kitchen appliances, new paint inside, good closet space. Jack and Jill bathroom with one vanity-toilet room in master, shared shower, and 2nd vanity-toilet room off of hallway across from extra bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Fenced back yard with flagstone patio and lots of grass.