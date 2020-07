Amenities

This home is sure to please the pickiest lookers. New home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths . Open floor plan, study, split bedrooms. Kitchen with large pantry, breakfast bar, new stainless steel appliances, and family sized eating area. Mater suite has plenty of storage and a nice walk-in closest. 2 car garage and separate utility room. Covered patio with large fenced backyard. Pets size and breeds much be approved.

Washer and dryer NOT included.