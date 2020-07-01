1026 W Hickory Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning, one of a kind home in the heart of Denton's historic district. Luxury living, walking distance to UNT campus, restaurants, shopping and the downtown square! What sets this home apart, is it's modern construction (built in 2013) and ample energy saving measures, while strictly adhering to the building code and aesthetic requirements of Denton's historical conservation committee. No expense was spared! Features 2 master suites, jack-and-jill guest bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 living areas, and a bonus room that can be used as 5th bedroom. Must be seen to be appreciated.