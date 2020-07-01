All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1026 W Hickory Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1026 W Hickory Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1026 W Hickory Street

1026 West Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1026 West Hickory Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning, one of a kind home in the heart of Denton's historic district. Luxury living, walking distance to UNT campus, restaurants, shopping and the downtown square! What sets this home apart, is it's modern construction (built in 2013) and ample energy saving measures, while strictly adhering to the building code and aesthetic requirements of Denton's historical conservation committee. No expense was spared! Features 2 master suites, jack-and-jill guest bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 living areas, and a bonus room that can be used as 5th bedroom. Must be seen to be appreciated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 W Hickory Street have any available units?
1026 W Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 W Hickory Street have?
Some of 1026 W Hickory Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 W Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 W Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 W Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1026 W Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1026 W Hickory Street offer parking?
Yes, 1026 W Hickory Street offers parking.
Does 1026 W Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 W Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 W Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 1026 W Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 W Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 W Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 W Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 W Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas