All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1019 Egan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1019 Egan Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:29 PM

1019 Egan Street

1019 Egan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1019 Egan Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Denton living at it’s finest! This well maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath craftsman bungalow has seen a lot of life go by from it’s large front porch on a corner lot. This beautiful home was built in 1923, and this is your chance to live in the heart of Denton. Many designer updates throughout, while still honoring the historic sensibilities that provide so much charm and character. This well insulated home keeps utilities low. Also, you can enjoy easy walkability to the Square, UNT, or TWU. Zoned for Denton’s IB schools, Newton Rayzor, Calhoun, and DHS. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in one Denton’s iconic homes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Egan Street have any available units?
1019 Egan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Egan Street have?
Some of 1019 Egan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Egan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Egan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Egan Street pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Egan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1019 Egan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Egan Street offers parking.
Does 1019 Egan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Egan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Egan Street have a pool?
No, 1019 Egan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Egan Street have accessible units?
No, 1019 Egan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Egan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Egan Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas