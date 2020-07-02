1019 Egan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Enjoy Denton living at it’s finest! This well maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath craftsman bungalow has seen a lot of life go by from it’s large front porch on a corner lot. This beautiful home was built in 1923, and this is your chance to live in the heart of Denton. Many designer updates throughout, while still honoring the historic sensibilities that provide so much charm and character. This well insulated home keeps utilities low. Also, you can enjoy easy walkability to the Square, UNT, or TWU. Zoned for Denton’s IB schools, Newton Rayzor, Calhoun, and DHS. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in one Denton’s iconic homes.