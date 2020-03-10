1016 Bayfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available November 1. Efficient one story home, quiet neighborhood, interior lot, quick highway access. Nice updates throughout, including laminate wood flooring, ceramic tiled wet areas. Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, eat in breakfast opens to main living area. Wood burning brick fireplace, tall ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, lots of natural light. Dining and living are part of the same large main living area. Split bedroom arrangement, large master suite with walk in closet. Screened in back porch to enjoy cool fall evenings that are coming soon! Grassy back yard with surrounding wood fence.