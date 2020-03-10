All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1016 Bayfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1016 Bayfield Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:01 PM

1016 Bayfield Drive

1016 Bayfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1016 Bayfield Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available November 1. Efficient one story home, quiet neighborhood, interior lot, quick highway access. Nice updates throughout, including laminate wood flooring, ceramic tiled wet areas. Kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, eat in breakfast opens to main living area. Wood burning brick fireplace, tall ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, lots of natural light. Dining and living are part of the same large main living area. Split bedroom arrangement, large master suite with walk in closet. Screened in back porch to enjoy cool fall evenings that are coming soon! Grassy back yard with surrounding wood fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Bayfield Drive have any available units?
1016 Bayfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Bayfield Drive have?
Some of 1016 Bayfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Bayfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Bayfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Bayfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Bayfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1016 Bayfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Bayfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 Bayfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Bayfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Bayfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1016 Bayfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Bayfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 Bayfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Bayfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Bayfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas