Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN READY!!....SENIOR ADULT AGED RESTRICTED AS PER HOA. PRESTIGIOUS EVER SO POPULAR ROBSON RANCH OAKMONT MODEL WITH 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS PLUS STUDY, EXTENDED PATIO AND GARAGE EXTENSION FOR GOLF CART ON THE 4TH TEE BOX OF THE PAR 3 WILD HORSE GOLF COURSE WITH SPECTACULAR SUNSETS AND LAKE VIEWS. . WASHER DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. BE MESMERIZED BY THE LIFESTYLE OF ROBSON RANCH, THE CHARM AND DECLARE IT HOME BEFORE ITS GONE. CALL 940-453-5159 FOR ALL SHOWINGS