1000 N Austin Street

Precious 2-bedroom 1-bath Duplex opens to a large living area, then down the hallway to the two spacious bedrooms with very large closets. Updated kitchen includes eating area, fridge, dishwasher, microwave AND brand new washer-dryer! Fresh paint and carpet with tranquil grey tones. Beautiful wood floors cover the rest of the space. Large windows let in lovely natural light. The backyard is perfect for relaxing in your comfy chair. Short stroll to TWU, Quaker Park, Fry St and Downtown Denton (the Square), friendly neighbors, and notable presence of TWU campus police. Ready Immediately. Neighborhood is quaint and full of Denton character! **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**