Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:21 PM

1000 N Austin Street

1000 N Austin St · No Longer Available
Location

1000 N Austin St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Precious 2-bedroom 1-bath Duplex opens to a large living area, then down the hallway to the two spacious bedrooms with very large closets. Updated kitchen includes eating area, fridge, dishwasher, microwave AND brand new washer-dryer! Fresh paint and carpet with tranquil grey tones. Beautiful wood floors cover the rest of the space. Large windows let in lovely natural light. The backyard is perfect for relaxing in your comfy chair. Short stroll to TWU, Quaker Park, Fry St and Downtown Denton (the Square), friendly neighbors, and notable presence of TWU campus police. Ready Immediately. Neighborhood is quaint and full of Denton character! **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

