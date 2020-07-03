Rent Calculator
9816 Crest Meadow Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9816 Crest Meadow Dr
9816 Crest Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9816 Crest Meadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9816 Crest Meadow Dr have any available units?
9816 Crest Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9816 Crest Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9816 Crest Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 Crest Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9816 Crest Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9816 Crest Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 9816 Crest Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9816 Crest Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9816 Crest Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 Crest Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 9816 Crest Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9816 Crest Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 9816 Crest Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 Crest Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 Crest Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9816 Crest Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9816 Crest Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
