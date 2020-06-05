Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9201 Garland Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9201 Garland Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9201 Garland Rd
9201 Garland Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9201 Garland Road, Dallas, TX 75218
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three floor two bedroom townhouse with a two car garage available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9201 Garland Rd have any available units?
9201 Garland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 9201 Garland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9201 Garland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 Garland Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9201 Garland Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 9201 Garland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9201 Garland Rd offers parking.
Does 9201 Garland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9201 Garland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 Garland Rd have a pool?
No, 9201 Garland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9201 Garland Rd have accessible units?
No, 9201 Garland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 Garland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9201 Garland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9201 Garland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9201 Garland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University