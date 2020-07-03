All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

8780 Park Ln

8780 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8780 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
North Central Dallas
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $840
Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Hot Tub, Sauna, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Volleyball, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 759

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8780 Park Ln have any available units?
8780 Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8780 Park Ln have?
Some of 8780 Park Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8780 Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8780 Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8780 Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8780 Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8780 Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8780 Park Ln offers parking.
Does 8780 Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8780 Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8780 Park Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8780 Park Ln has a pool.
Does 8780 Park Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 8780 Park Ln has accessible units.
Does 8780 Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8780 Park Ln has units with dishwashers.

