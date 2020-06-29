All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

2403 N Washington Ave

2403 North Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2403 North Washington Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
East Central Dallas/ Lower Greenville Ave
Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1478

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Elevators, Dog Park, Community parking garage, Furnished units, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Free basic channels, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 712

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 N Washington Ave have any available units?
2403 N Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 N Washington Ave have?
Some of 2403 N Washington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 N Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2403 N Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 N Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 N Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2403 N Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2403 N Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 2403 N Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 N Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 N Washington Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2403 N Washington Ave has a pool.
Does 2403 N Washington Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2403 N Washington Ave has accessible units.
Does 2403 N Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 N Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.

