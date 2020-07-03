All apartments in Dallas
2257 Aspen Dr
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:21 PM

2257 Aspen Dr

2257 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2257 Aspen Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Townhouse for Lease in Dallas - Great floor plan with nice living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Two bedrooms are spacious. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $50 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5321258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Aspen Dr have any available units?
2257 Aspen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2257 Aspen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Aspen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Aspen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2257 Aspen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2257 Aspen Dr offer parking?
No, 2257 Aspen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2257 Aspen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Aspen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Aspen Dr have a pool?
No, 2257 Aspen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2257 Aspen Dr have accessible units?
No, 2257 Aspen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Aspen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2257 Aspen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2257 Aspen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2257 Aspen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

