Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

1900 Hi Line Drive

1900 Hi Line Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Hi Line Drive, Dallas, TX 75207

Amenities

1900 Hi Line Drive Apt #160, Dallas, TX 75207 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. Pets: allowed. Located in downtown Dallas's upscale Design District with new restaurants, loads of shopping and entertainment within walking distance! Convenient to I-35 and the Dallas North Tollway and across the street from Trinity Strand Trail, a brand new 2.5 mile outdoor trail, Ascension Dallas that everyone is raving about! And, major employers are within 4 miles of our community including, Fannie Mae, Children's Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Health Systems, JP Morgan Chase, and more. Incredible amenities, great pricing and 1 month free for a limited time! [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3530482 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Hi Line Drive have any available units?
1900 Hi Line Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1900 Hi Line Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Hi Line Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Hi Line Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Hi Line Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1900 Hi Line Drive offer parking?
No, 1900 Hi Line Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Hi Line Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Hi Line Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Hi Line Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 Hi Line Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Hi Line Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Hi Line Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Hi Line Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Hi Line Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Hi Line Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Hi Line Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

