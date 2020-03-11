Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1900 Hi Line Drive Apt #160, Dallas, TX 75207 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. Pets: allowed. Located in downtown Dallas's upscale Design District with new restaurants, loads of shopping and entertainment within walking distance! Convenient to I-35 and the Dallas North Tollway and across the street from Trinity Strand Trail, a brand new 2.5 mile outdoor trail, Ascension Dallas that everyone is raving about! And, major employers are within 4 miles of our community including, Fannie Mae, Children's Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Health Systems, JP Morgan Chase, and more. Incredible amenities, great pricing and 1 month free for a limited time! [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3530482 ]