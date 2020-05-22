Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse on-site laundry pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Shadow Bend Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas. Our apartment homes were designed and built with our beloved residents in mind. Featuring an exceptional variety of one and two-bedroom homes, our community offers the very best in affordable apartment living within the Corpus Christi area. Located just minutes from the beaches and attractions, our community provides the perfect place for families, students, and young professionals to settle down long-term. Our top-notch amenities, which include modern conveniences in every apartment and an on-site pool, clubhouse, and business center, establish Shadow Bend as the gold standard of apartment living. We take pride in our on-site management and maintenance teams that are more than happy to assist you in any way possible. ...