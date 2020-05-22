All apartments in Corpus Christi
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
Shadow Bend
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Shadow Bend

6838 Everhart Rd · (361) 704-8232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1012 · Avail. now

$714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. Sep 19

$724

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0032 · Avail. Sep 2

$799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. Jul 21

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 1904 · Avail. now

$913

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1278 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Bend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Shadow Bend Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas. Our apartment homes were designed and built with our beloved residents in mind. Featuring an exceptional variety of one and two-bedroom homes, our community offers the very best in affordable apartment living within the Corpus Christi area. Located just minutes from the beaches and attractions, our community provides the perfect place for families, students, and young professionals to settle down long-term. Our top-notch amenities, which include modern conveniences in every apartment and an on-site pool, clubhouse, and business center, establish Shadow Bend as the gold standard of apartment living. We take pride in our on-site management and maintenance teams that are more than happy to assist you in any way possible. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Lease Lock $19
Move-in Fees: $100 admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shadow Bend have any available units?
Shadow Bend has 10 units available starting at $714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Shadow Bend have?
Some of Shadow Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Bend currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Bend is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Bend offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Bend offers parking.
Does Shadow Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shadow Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Bend have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Bend has a pool.
Does Shadow Bend have accessible units?
No, Shadow Bend does not have accessible units.
Does Shadow Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Bend has units with dishwashers.

