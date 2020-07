Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments online portal

Bay Vista offers luxury apartments in Corpus Christi with gourmet kitchens, black-on-black appliances, and a washer & dryer in every home. Our residents enjoy upscale amenities including an onsite fitness center and a spectacular swimming pool with dramatic water features. Take a moment to view our photo gallery and schedule a tour of the most desirable apartments in Corpus Christi at Bay Vista Apartment Homes.