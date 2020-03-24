9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking lobby

Prime location for professional or commercial business. Property was previously a medical clinic with a main lobby, reception area, conference room, 6 offices and ample storage. This property would also be a great location for retail, electrical, plumbing supply or service companies that have storage and parking needs. Behind the commercial building is a 64'x140 security fenced area for parking commercial vehicles and or /or outside inventory if needed. Building is well maintained. SPID frontage parking. Leasable sqft is 2000 Lease price with additional parking lot is $2250.00