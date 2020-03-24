All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:53 PM

9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr

9702 S Padre Island Dr · (361) 633-9441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Flour Bluff
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9702 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Flour Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 4400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
conference room
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
lobby
Prime location for professional or commercial business. Property was previously a medical clinic with a main lobby, reception area, conference room, 6 offices and ample storage. This property would also be a great location for retail, electrical, plumbing supply or service companies that have storage and parking needs. Behind the commercial building is a 64'x140 security fenced area for parking commercial vehicles and or /or outside inventory if needed. Building is well maintained. SPID frontage parking. Leasable sqft is 2000 Lease price with additional parking lot is $2250.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr have any available units?
9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr does offer parking.
Does 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr have a pool?
No, 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr have accessible units?
No, 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Veranda
6433 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity