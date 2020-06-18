All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 8314 Serenity Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
8314 Serenity Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

8314 Serenity Ct

8314 Serenity Ct · (361) 290-7110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8314 Serenity Ct, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll walk up to a massive covered patio, walk in the front door and find tall ceilings, beautiful ceramic floors, modern colors & a granite bar separating the spacious kitchen from the massive living room! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a granite Island, a second dining room & beautiful cabinetry. Living room boasts recessed lighting, tray ceilings & a wood burning fireplace! This home is truly something else! FOUR Bedrooms with TWO Master suites! Master suites are located on opposite sides of the home to offer maximum privacy! Bedroom 2 & 3 are separated by a full bath. The entire home offers a super spacious open feel! YOU MUST SEE for yourself. Ample sized back yard is fully fenced in and perfect for an early morning hot cup of coffee or an evening barBQ! Covered patio adorn this back yard. Wow. Two car garage with an extended driveway will accommodate oversized vehicles or a boat! Theres too much here! Call for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8314 Serenity Ct have any available units?
8314 Serenity Ct has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 8314 Serenity Ct have?
Some of 8314 Serenity Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8314 Serenity Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8314 Serenity Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8314 Serenity Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8314 Serenity Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 8314 Serenity Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8314 Serenity Ct does offer parking.
Does 8314 Serenity Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8314 Serenity Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8314 Serenity Ct have a pool?
No, 8314 Serenity Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8314 Serenity Ct have accessible units?
No, 8314 Serenity Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8314 Serenity Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8314 Serenity Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8314 Serenity Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity