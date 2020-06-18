8314 Serenity Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll walk up to a massive covered patio, walk in the front door and find tall ceilings, beautiful ceramic floors, modern colors & a granite bar separating the spacious kitchen from the massive living room! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a granite Island, a second dining room & beautiful cabinetry. Living room boasts recessed lighting, tray ceilings & a wood burning fireplace! This home is truly something else! FOUR Bedrooms with TWO Master suites! Master suites are located on opposite sides of the home to offer maximum privacy! Bedroom 2 & 3 are separated by a full bath. The entire home offers a super spacious open feel! YOU MUST SEE for yourself. Ample sized back yard is fully fenced in and perfect for an early morning hot cup of coffee or an evening barBQ! Covered patio adorn this back yard. Wow. Two car garage with an extended driveway will accommodate oversized vehicles or a boat! Theres too much here! Call for your private showing!