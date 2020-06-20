7317 Shayan Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible Leasing Opportunity on the Southside! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, stucco home on a cul de sac! Spacious Bedrooms throughout the home and a split room floor plan! Kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, matching stainless appliances, breakfast bar, island and breakfast/dining area. Open living area with large windows for plenty of natural lighting and a beautiful tray ceiling. Master bedroom suite complete with master bath including his & her vanity sinks, garden tub, walk-in tile shower and walk-in closet. Relax in the shade of the covered patio, enjoying time with family in your fully fenced in backyard! Hurry, this one will not last long!