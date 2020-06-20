All apartments in Corpus Christi
7317 Shayan Ct
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:35 AM

7317 Shayan Ct

7317 Shayan Ct · (361) 739-1404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7317 Shayan Ct, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible Leasing Opportunity on the Southside! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, stucco home on a cul de sac! Spacious Bedrooms throughout the home and a split room floor plan! Kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, matching stainless appliances, breakfast bar, island and breakfast/dining area. Open living area with large windows for plenty of natural lighting and a beautiful tray ceiling. Master bedroom suite complete with master bath including his & her vanity sinks, garden tub, walk-in tile shower and walk-in closet. Relax in the shade of the covered patio, enjoying time with family in your fully fenced in backyard! Hurry, this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 Shayan Ct have any available units?
7317 Shayan Ct has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 7317 Shayan Ct have?
Some of 7317 Shayan Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 Shayan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Shayan Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Shayan Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7317 Shayan Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 7317 Shayan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7317 Shayan Ct does offer parking.
Does 7317 Shayan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 Shayan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Shayan Ct have a pool?
No, 7317 Shayan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7317 Shayan Ct have accessible units?
No, 7317 Shayan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Shayan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7317 Shayan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
