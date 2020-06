Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking

VERY LARGE OLDER HOME by South Bluff Park 1 block from McGee Beach.



3 large bedrooms with queen size beds and 2 full baths. Shared bath has 2 sinks and full length mirror.



Den has full size chaise lounge fold out bed and 42” HDTV and a separate living front room with full sized futon and 42” HDTV.



Huge kitchen overlooking den with fridge, stove, microwave and coffee maker + basic cooking pans and utensils and dishes for 6 people.