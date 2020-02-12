All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

6934 King George Pl

6934 King George Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6934 King George Pl, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous find in Royal Creek Estates. A true must see!! Enjoy lovely covered front & back porches. Step inside to a great entry, open living area, with a modern kitchen, breakfast bar & dining room. Neutral beautiful colors! No carpet in this home. Ceramic tile throughout, split bedrooms, with ample closet space. The backyard has a nice covered patio and plenty of space for your pets or children to play in. Come see for yourself! Great location nearby schools, park & walking trail. Contact your Realtor today to schedule your private viewing. Pet friendly Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6934 King George Pl have any available units?
6934 King George Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corpus Christi, TX.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 6934 King George Pl have?
Some of 6934 King George Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6934 King George Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6934 King George Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6934 King George Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6934 King George Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6934 King George Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6934 King George Pl does offer parking.
Does 6934 King George Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6934 King George Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6934 King George Pl have a pool?
No, 6934 King George Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6934 King George Pl have accessible units?
No, 6934 King George Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6934 King George Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6934 King George Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
