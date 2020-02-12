6934 King George Pl

Amenities

Fabulous find in Royal Creek Estates. A true must see!! Enjoy lovely covered front & back porches. Step inside to a great entry, open living area, with a modern kitchen, breakfast bar & dining room. Neutral beautiful colors! No carpet in this home. Ceramic tile throughout, split bedrooms, with ample closet space. The backyard has a nice covered patio and plenty of space for your pets or children to play in. Come see for yourself! Great location nearby schools, park & walking trail. Contact your Realtor today to schedule your private viewing. Pet friendly Available for immediate move in.