Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated and well taken care of home conveniently located on the southside just off Airline with a quick commute to SPID. Vinyl faux wood plank throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms. Living room opens up to the dining room and overlooks the covered patio and backyard with mature landscaping. U shaped kitchen with a fresh coat of paint on the shaker cabinets and stone backsplash. Master suite boasts a tiled stand up shower with glass door and windows that allow for plenty of natural light to fill the room and bathroom. Hall bath with tub shower combination is a good size for sharing. Two other bedrooms can be found down the hall with the back bedroom slightly larger than the middle bedroom allowing for plenty of furniture. One small pet under 25 lbs welcome with owner approval and pet deposit.