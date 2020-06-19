All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:25 AM

5959 S Staples St

5959 S Staples St · (361) 563-8102
Location

5959 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
South Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,291

Studio · 2 Bath · 38669 sqft

Amenities

conference room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Building is sitting on a busy street with high visibility. This particular space with 3433 +/- sq ft includes five offices that can easily accommodate 2 or more people, a break room/ kitchen area, two private half baths, a reception area and a mail/copy room area. You can also make a possible 6th office or a conference room. Many possibilities in this area: medical, CPA's, law firms, insurance, title company, telemarketing, and the list can go on. Stop by today and take a look. Water and electric included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5959 S Staples St have any available units?
5959 S Staples St has a unit available for $4,291 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 5959 S Staples St currently offering any rent specials?
5959 S Staples St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5959 S Staples St pet-friendly?
No, 5959 S Staples St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 5959 S Staples St offer parking?
No, 5959 S Staples St does not offer parking.
Does 5959 S Staples St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5959 S Staples St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5959 S Staples St have a pool?
No, 5959 S Staples St does not have a pool.
Does 5959 S Staples St have accessible units?
No, 5959 S Staples St does not have accessible units.
Does 5959 S Staples St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5959 S Staples St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5959 S Staples St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5959 S Staples St does not have units with air conditioning.
