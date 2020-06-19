5959 S Staples St

Amenities

Building is sitting on a busy street with high visibility. This particular space with 3433 +/- sq ft includes five offices that can easily accommodate 2 or more people, a break room/ kitchen area, two private half baths, a reception area and a mail/copy room area. You can also make a possible 6th office or a conference room. Many possibilities in this area: medical, CPA's, law firms, insurance, title company, telemarketing, and the list can go on. Stop by today and take a look. Water and electric included in lease.