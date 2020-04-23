5830 Lago Vista Dr

Amenities

Imagine your family living in a gated community where nature meets elegance. Welcome to Lago Vista! This custom built 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home has everything your looking for. Situated behind the gate this home features energy efficient spray foam insulation, upgraded lighting/plumbing fixtures, tons of molding/custom cabinets, Fisher and Paykel appliances,beverage cooler, plantation shutters & quartz counters. With 2 living and 2 dining areas this home is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful chefs kitchen with farm house sink, huge island, gas stove with double oven and gorgeous counters and cabinetry. Large master bedroom that will easily accommodate a king sized bed and sitting area. Master bath w/relaxing soaking tub and custom walk-in shower. If your family enjoys entertaining you will love the covered patio and huge backyard. Your children will spend their afternoons riding bikes on the wide sidewalks or fishing in the lake. Located in the sought after London School district.