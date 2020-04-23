All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:41 PM

5830 Lago Vista Dr

5830 Lago Vista Dr · (361) 739-1404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5830 Lago Vista Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine your family living in a gated community where nature meets elegance. Welcome to Lago Vista! This custom built 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home has everything your looking for. Situated behind the gate this home features energy efficient spray foam insulation, upgraded lighting/plumbing fixtures, tons of molding/custom cabinets, Fisher and Paykel appliances,beverage cooler, plantation shutters & quartz counters. With 2 living and 2 dining areas this home is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful chefs kitchen with farm house sink, huge island, gas stove with double oven and gorgeous counters and cabinetry. Large master bedroom that will easily accommodate a king sized bed and sitting area. Master bath w/relaxing soaking tub and custom walk-in shower. If your family enjoys entertaining you will love the covered patio and huge backyard. Your children will spend their afternoons riding bikes on the wide sidewalks or fishing in the lake. Located in the sought after London School district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Lago Vista Dr have any available units?
5830 Lago Vista Dr has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 Lago Vista Dr have?
Some of 5830 Lago Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Lago Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Lago Vista Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Lago Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5830 Lago Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 5830 Lago Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5830 Lago Vista Dr does offer parking.
Does 5830 Lago Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Lago Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Lago Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 5830 Lago Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Lago Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 5830 Lago Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Lago Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 Lago Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
